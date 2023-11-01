'Actually scared of England because...': Akram sends ominous warning for Babar and co. after Bangladesh thrashing

Pakistan registered a much-needed win in their group match against Bangladesh on Tuesday, keeping their chances alive for a semi-final berth in the 2023 World Cup. While Babar Azam's men continue to rely on other results to go in their favour, they didn't let the media criticism and off-the-field controversies further bog them down in Kolkata, securing a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Shakib Al Hasan's side. Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan(AP)

Leading the charge in their pace attack, Shaheen Afridi delivered an exceptional performance with figures of 3 wickets for 23 runs in 9 overs, causing Bangladesh to be dismissed for a meager 204 in 45.1 overs. Fakhar Zaman, who had been sidelined for five of Pakistan's six matches due to a knee injury, made a dazzling comeback by smashing seven sixes and three fours in his 81 off 74 balls. Abdullah Shafique also contributed significantly with a brisk 68 from 69 balls, featuring 9 boundaries and 2 sixes, as the new opening duo crafted a formidable 128-run partnership.

Although off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz managed to dismiss both openers, Pakistan encountered no major hurdles in achieving the modest target of 205, securing the victory in 32.3 overs.

This defeat marked Bangladesh's sixth consecutive loss, leading to their early exit from the tournament with two matches still to be played, making them the first team to be officially eliminated from the 10-team global competition. Pakistan, meanwhile, have a slim chance of qualification provided they get favourable results from other matches, as well as their own – against England and New Zealand.

Jos Buttler's England have endured a forgettable campaign in the tournament, registering only one win in six matches; while the side is all but out of contention for a semi-final place, they will certainly look to spoil Pakistan's party as the two sides meet on Saturday, and that is exactly what the side's legendary former pacer Wasim Akram fears.

The former captain, during an appearance on ‘The Pavilion’ show on A Sports, stated that England will be upbeat as they have “nothing to lose” in the tournament now.

“They (Pakistan) can only do one thing. They just have to win their games and then hope and pray that other teams provide favourable results. Because those things aren't in your control. If New Zealand lose by a big margin, again, that's not in Pakistan's control. They should focus on their cricket. The next two games, against big teams,” Akram said.

“I'm scared of England because they are out. They are going to play fearless cricket. They have nothing to lose. They will be aggressive and will intend to spoil someone's party.”

Before England, Pakistan will face New Zealand on November 4 in a crucial group game in Bengaluru.

