Adam Gilchrist ranks MS Dhoni, Kumar Sangakkara, Brendon McCullum, and Mark Boucher; picks the best

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 11:45 IST

Adam Gilchrist is often credited for revolutionising the role of wicket-keeper’s in international cricket. Gilchrist who was a safe house behind the stumps, did a lot of damage with the bat in limited-overs cricket as an opener and also as a No.7 in Test cricket. The former Australia cricketer who is regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers to have ever played the game, ranked India’s MS Dhoni, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum and South Africa’s Mark Boucher according to his preference and also chose the best among them.

Gilchrist picked Dhoni as the best keeper among the list of greats.

“Look it got to be Dhoni ...my name is Gilly not silly I understand I’m talking to an Indian with a lot of Indian supporters so of course, Dhoni’s up the top then Sangakara and Brendon (McCullum),” said Gilchrist in an interview with TV presenter Madonna Tixeira in her show ‘Live Connect’.

“Mark Boucher unfortunately a little bit short carrier due to an eye injury but what outstanding group cricketers,” added Gilchrist.

Dhoni is No.3 in the list of wicket-keepers with most dismissals behind Boucher and Gilchrist. The former India captain has 634 catches and 195 stumpings – the most – to his name as a keeper.

Along with his wicketkeeping skills, Dhoni is also rated as one of the best finishers of the game. He has 10,773 runs in ODIs at an average of 50.83. Under his leadership, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Speaking about Dhoni as a cricketer, Gilchrist said he loved watching the Indian keeper’s career develop.

“I have really loved watching his career develop. He came on the scene with this amazing 100 that just set everyone on loving him and following him and the style of Cricket that he played. But his rise to fame and fortune and everything and the expectation in a country like India that is passionate about so many things certainly Cricket. I think the way he handled himself was extraordinary,” Gilchrist said in his first Instagram interaction.

The former Australia great also highlighted Dhoni’s calmness both on and off the field.

“His calmness on the field and the bit that I’ve observed and got to know him off the field it’s

extraordinary. There is a lot to be admired there. His lasting legacy and impact on Indian cricket and society in India will be long-lasting,” Gilchrist said.

Dhoni, who has not played competitive cricket ever since World Cup semi-final against New Zealand last year, is slated to return as the leader of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 which will now be held in UAE from September 19 to November 10.