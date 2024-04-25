Adam Gilchrist warns BCCI against naming Hardik Pandya as Rohit's successor: 'Don't think he's got it right as captain'

It was another IPL 2024 outing for Mumbai Indians on Monday, and they yet again crashed to another defeat. MI have been aimless throughout the season. After their win against Punjab Kings, it looked like they were finally back on track. But they crumbled in Jaipur, losing to Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets, courtesy of heroics from Sandeep Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. India's Hardik Pandya, right, hands the ball to captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup last year.(AP)

Hardik Pandya's return and this time as skipper was supposed to start a new chapter for MI. A new chapter has begun, but it is one filled with utter chaos. The five-time champions are currently eighth in the IPL 2024 points table with six points in eight games. Time is running out for them and they really need some inspiration from Hardik, who led Gujarat Titans to immense success.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Simon Doull and Adam Gilchrist rated Hardik's captaincy for MI and were not impressed. The pair felt that the all-rounder needed more time and wasn't making 'strategically' right decisions as skipper.

"It is a tough thing to come and take over a franchise that is so storied and successful. He obviously had good captaincy skills at Gujarat, you don't lose those. I think he is growing into it but he's still got work to do," said Doull.

"I am not seeing him strategically getting it right. I think some batting positional changes, some bowling changes at certain times, just overall strategy, I don't think as captain he's quite got it right," Gilchrist added.

Pandya’s captaincy with MI could also be a huge red flag for BCCI, who see him as Rohit Sharma’s successor. Hardik was released by MI in 2022, and was acquired by GT in the auction.

He led GT to the title in their debut season, followed by a runners-up finish. In what was a huge shock to GT fans, Pandya decided to rejoin MI in a transfer prior to the auction last year. MI face Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in their upcoming match on Saturday, and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.