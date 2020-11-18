After Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw gear up for Australia series, post training videos

cricket

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 10:54 IST

A day after India captain Virat Kohli shared a video of his training ahead of the India-Australia opener next week, batsmen KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw aren’t lagging behind either. The two batsmen, who have been named in India’s Test squad, got in the groove ahead of the high-profile series.

Rahul, who is making a comeback in India’s Test squad, shared a video of him batting against the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, with the pink ball. “Good to be back in blue,” Rahul posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Shaw posted a video of batting alongside Kohli, who was at the non-striker’s end. Usually known to go bit, Shaw’s shots seemed more circumspect. “Back to Australia after almost a year, time to work hard and play harder,” Shaw captioned the post.

The Australia Tests hold plenty of significance for young Shaw. Shaw was part of India’s Test squad during their tour of 2018/19 but after injuring his ankle during a practice match, the youngster had to be ruled out of the series. From there, Shaw experience a bit of a downward spiral and a string of injuries and a doping ban hindered his rise. A month before the Australia tour, Shaw had made his debut, scoring a century against West Indies in his first Test.

Like Shaw, Rahul would be keen to prove a point too. Although Rahul has been a prolific scorer for India in ODIs and T20Is since 2019, his run in Tests has been a bit of a concern. Since India’s tour of England in mid of 2018, Rahul’s performance in Tests has been under the scanner.

After scoring 299 runs in the five-Test series against England, Rahul has managed 37 runs in two Tests against West Indies at home in 2018, 57 runs in three Tests in Australia and 101 runs in two Tests in the Caribbean. Rahul’s last Test for India was in August 2019 before he was dropped from the Test squad for New Zealand earlier this year.