News / Cricket / 'Against India, players are scared. I'm pretty sure there were dressing room issues': PAK great makes explosive claim

'Against India, players are scared. I'm pretty sure there were dressing room issues': PAK great makes explosive claim

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 01, 2023 12:29 PM IST

Pakistan had a poor start to their World Cup preparation, losing by five wickets to New Zealand in their first warm-up match.

Pakistan faced a big defeat in their opening warm-up match against New Zealand earlier this week. The side posted a mammoth score of 345/5 but the Kiwis chased down the target with over six overs remaining, with five wickets intact. Barring the Pakistan openers, batters including Mohammad Rizwan (103 retired hurt), Babar Azam (80) and Saud Shakeel (75) scored crucial runs in the middle but the bowling attack – without Shaheen Afridi – failed to curtail the NZ batting order.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma shakes hands with Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam after their Super Fours match in the Asia Cup 2023, at R. Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Monday. India won by 228 runs against Pakistan. (ANI )
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma shakes hands with Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam after their Super Fours match in the Asia Cup 2023, at R. Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Monday. India won by 228 runs against Pakistan. (ANI )

New Zealand cruised to the target in 43.4 overs with contributions from Ravindra (97), Williamson (54), Daryl Mitchell (59 retired hurt) and Mark Chapman (65*). While this wasn't an official ODI, Pakistan's poor form in the format continued with the defeat to the Kiwis; the side came on the back of two-successive defeats against India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, and also saw rumours floating over a dressing room argument right after its exit from the continental tournament.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Babar had also acknowledged that there were differences in opinion but no argument as such, but former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan believes Pakistan team looked “scattered.”

“I saw this 100%. The players look scattered, they were hesitant in even giving suggestions to Babar, whether it was Rizwan, Shadab or Shaheen. It was visible that the team wasn't gelled up. There were no discussions, and even if there were suggestions and Babar was following them, they weren't working,” Moin told Cricket Pakistan.

The wicketkeeper also felt many Pakistan players looked “scared” against India, and didn't contribute at their optimum potential as a result.

“Another thing was, against India, players are scared. And those who really are scared that their suggestions won't work... that's fear. As a cricketer, you have to play on your potential and you should contribute 100%. It's okay if your suggestions go wrong, it happens. But your body language shows whether you want to win, and that wasn't visibl. And I'm pretty there were some issues in dressing room. And I know, in professional environment, there are differences but you have to end them to perform better. You have to move on,” said Moin.

Pakistan will play another warm-up game against Australia on October 3 before starting their campaign in tournament proper against Netherlands on 6.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and Asian Games 2023 related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out