Search Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Agarkar, Gambhir ordered to explain Shreyas Iyer's 'shocking' snub: 'They need to answer. After all that he has done...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 06:50 pm IST

Shreyas Iyer was India’s top-scorer in their victorious Champions Trophy campaign. He was also in good form in the IPL and domestic red-ball season.

Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from the Indian Test team for the ongoing England series came as a shock for many fans. Many questioned the selectors’ decision and felt that an experienced player like him should have been included in the squad, as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their Test retirements.

Shreyas Iyer is not part of the Indian team in the ongoing England series.
Shreyas Iyer is not part of the Indian team in the ongoing England series.

Iyer was India’s top-scorer in their victorious Champions Trophy campaign. He was also in good form in the IPL and domestic red-ball season.

Also Read: Will Rishabh Pant perform as wicketkeeper in 4th Test? Latest video drops huge injury update - Watch

Former cricketer questions Shreyas Iyer snub

Speaking to Rediff, former Mumbai opener Sahil Kukreja labelled Iyer as an under-rated cricketer, and also questioned the decision to snub him.

Kukreja, who is now part of the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Cricket Improvement Committee, said, “I hope he makes a comeback. He is a terrific player and for some reason, he doesn't get the rub of the green, I don't know why. This is something the selectors, the coaches or the team management need to answer.”

Slamming the decision, he added, “Shreyas Iyer not being in the Test team is shocking, after what he has done, what he has achieved. His record not only as a player but even as a captain is incredible. It is absolutely shocking that someone like Shreyas is not in the Test team.”

In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, Iyer scored 480 runs in only seven innings, at an average of 68.57 and a strike rate above 90. He had his career-best IPL season this year, leading PBKS to their first final in nine years. He scored 604 runs in 17 matches and was appointed as skipper in his first season with the team.

For India in Test cricket, Iyer has featured in 14 matches, registering 811 runs at an average of 36.86 and 63.02 strike rate. He has also smacked a ton and five fifties, with his highscore standing at 105.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / Agarkar, Gambhir ordered to explain Shreyas Iyer's 'shocking' snub: 'They need to answer. After all that he has done...'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On