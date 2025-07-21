Agarkar, Gambhir ordered to explain Shreyas Iyer's 'shocking' snub: 'They need to answer. After all that he has done...'

Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from the Indian Test team for the ongoing England series came as a shock for many fans. Many questioned the selectors’ decision and felt that an experienced player like him should have been included in the squad, as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their Test retirements. Shreyas Iyer is not part of the Indian team in the ongoing England series.

Iyer was India’s top-scorer in their victorious Champions Trophy campaign. He was also in good form in the IPL and domestic red-ball season.

Former cricketer questions Shreyas Iyer snub

Speaking to Rediff, former Mumbai opener Sahil Kukreja labelled Iyer as an under-rated cricketer, and also questioned the decision to snub him.

Kukreja, who is now part of the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Cricket Improvement Committee, said, “I hope he makes a comeback. He is a terrific player and for some reason, he doesn't get the rub of the green, I don't know why. This is something the selectors, the coaches or the team management need to answer.”

Slamming the decision, he added, “Shreyas Iyer not being in the Test team is shocking, after what he has done, what he has achieved. His record not only as a player but even as a captain is incredible. It is absolutely shocking that someone like Shreyas is not in the Test team.”

In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, Iyer scored 480 runs in only seven innings, at an average of 68.57 and a strike rate above 90. He had his career-best IPL season this year, leading PBKS to their first final in nine years. He scored 604 runs in 17 matches and was appointed as skipper in his first season with the team.

For India in Test cricket, Iyer has featured in 14 matches, registering 811 runs at an average of 36.86 and 63.02 strike rate. He has also smacked a ton and five fifties, with his highscore standing at 105.