Aiden Markram looks to shake off World Cup sorrow

LUCKNOW: South African opener Aiden Markram was at his best even in his first season with the Lucknow Super Giants in 2025 as his 445 runs, including five fifties, at a strike rate of 148.83, remained the highlights of a strong batting performance by LSG’s top order even though the team finished seventh for the second consecutive season. South Africa's Aiden Markram will be the batting mainstay for LSG in this IPL. (PTI)

LSG’s new season in this IPL, which kicks off with the match against the Delhi Capitals at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here on Wednesday, will be a fresh start for Markram, who looks hungry for a new beginning after a gut-wrenching T20 World Cup semi-final exit in the recent past.

As one of the Proteas’ standout performers in that tournament, Markram—who slammed 288 runs at a strike rate of 142.57, including a match-winning 62 off 34 balls against England—sees his silverware drought continue to haunt him. Yet, back with LSG, where he’s been a World Cupper in their ranks since 2024, he’s channeling that frustration into what could be his most explosive IPL campaign yet.

In his last five IPL seasons, Markram enjoyed his best performance last season in 2025. Markram’s journey to this crossroads has been a rollercoaster. Drafted by LSG for ₹2 crore in the 2025 mega-auction, he arrived as a seasoned leader with a Test captaincy pedigree and a reputation for anchoring chases under pressure.

His LSG stint began promisingly with a gritty 72 off 45 in his debut against the Mumbai Indians, followed by consistent top-order contributions that helped the franchise reach the playoffs. But whispers of inconsistency dogged him as his strike rates dipped below 130 in crunch games, and a perceived reluctance to unleash his big-hitting side. Many pointed to his ODI-style approach clashing with T20’s pyrotechnics.

Still, LSG retained him ahead of the 2026 auction, betting on his class and composure. The T20 World Cup in 2024, hosted jointly by the West Indies and the United States, was Markram’s finest hour on the global stage. Opening alongside Quinton de Kock, he set the tone in the group stage, notching a blistering 78 off 42 against Sri Lanka and a composed 45 in the Super Eight thriller versus Australia.

South Africa stormed into the semi-finals unbeaten, only to falter against India in a low-scoring duel at Nassau. Markram top-scored with 30, but a middle-order collapse sealed a 7-run defeat. “It stings,” he admitted post-match, his eyes steely. “We’ve choked before, but this Proteas side is different. I’ll carry that fire forward,” he was quoted as saying then.

Now, IPL 2026 offers the perfect canvas for redemption. LSG, under new captain Rishabh Pant, views Markram as the X-factor atop the order. Paired potentially with Mitchell Marsh or a promoted Nicholas Pooran, his role is clear: he needs to provide explosive starts without relying on anchors.

In pre-season nets here, Markram has been smashing sixes with abandon, tweaking his bat swing for quicker acceleration. On Saturday night too, in the practice match, Markram was stroking the ball nicely over the ropes. “The World Cup loss lit a fuse,” says LSG coach Justin Langer. “Aiden’s technique is world-class, now he’s adding the aggression the IPL demands.”

So far, across 120 T20s, Markram boasts an average of 32.45 and a strike rate of 128.67, with eight half-centuries. In the IPL, his 445 runs at a 145 strike rate last season hint at untapped potential. Lucknow’s spin-heavy pitch suits his off-spin (18 wickets in domestics), adding utility. As LSG chases a maiden title, bolstered by Pant’s finishing, Digvesh Singh Rathi’s guile, and Mayank Yadav’s death bowling, Markram’s fresh mindset could be the difference.

For a player who’s won SA20 with Sunrisers Eastern Cape and led South Africa to ODI World Cup semi-finals, IPL glory remains elusive. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 2016 final run was his last deep tilt. “I’m here to win, not just play,” Markram declared at LSG’s camp. With the IPL opener looming on Wednesday against Delhi Capitals, expect this World Cup warrior to roar. In a league of superstars, Markram’s redemption arc might just steal the spotlight.

Markram’s quotes often highlight the “will to win,” learning from close losses, and the need to play with intent. He emphasises a “hunger” over “desperation” to succeed. “It’s an extreme hunger to win games of cricket. We haven’t achieved on the world stage what we would have liked to, and that gets the juices going to finally achieve it.”

“I think one thing that’s guaranteed about a South African wherever they are in the world is a real competitive person, a really respectful person and a person that will go down with the fight.”