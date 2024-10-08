Agarkar sent 'Australia' message from Akash Deep's competitor after Irani Cup show: 'After India debut, I realised...'

In the summer of 2023, on a trip to the West Indies, Mukesh Kumar became the second Indian after T Natarajan to make his India debut in all the formats in a single tour. However, he quickly fell out of reckoning after just three appearances for India, which included the of South Africa and a home appearance against England in Vizag. But the fast bowler made a strong case for himself with impressive shows in the recently-completed Irani Cup and Duleep Trophy. Chief Selector of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ajit Agarkar(AP)

In the season's first domestic red-ball tournament, he picked 15 wickets for India B, the second-highest in Duleep Trophy 2024/25, at 28.60, with two four-wicket hauls. Later in the Irani Cup last week, he picked up a five-wicket haul of the Rest of India team.

While the performances do put Mukesh back into the reckoning ahead of India's home Test series against New Zealand and the all-important Border-Gavaskar series, which begins later next month, Mukesh, who first made his big in the Bengal team in Ranji Trophy, then for Delhi Capitals in IPL, remains unfazed over being pipped by fellow domestic teammate Akash Deep in the India pecking order for fast bowlers.

“I was primarily focusing on this game, how to plan a wicket, how to justify the faith that the captain has shown in me,” Mukesh told Sportstar after his Irani Cup performance.

“Selection and all will keep happening. If I have done well and am deserving, I will definitely be selected. There will be many more opportunities to perform in other matches as well.”

'After achieving India dream, I realised...'

With Mohammed Shami's return date still not official even amid reports claiming that he might be part of the New Zealand series next week, Mukesh definitely has made a case for a backup fast bowler, especially for the Australia series, where he realises that the conditions would favour the speedsters.

“Actually, playing for India was the only target that I had set for myself. Once I achieved it, I have realised playing in each of the other countries is going to be a matter of pride,” he said.

“From what I have heard, wickets are helpful for pacers, with pace and bounce to offer. I have obviously been thinking of bowling there and doing my best should I get an opportunity.”

Although there remains uncertainty over his India return, Mukesh is likely to make his case stronger when he gears up for the Ranji Trophy season, which begins this month.