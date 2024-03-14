All of Mumbai's 42 Ranji Trophy title wins

Mumbai, the perennial domestic heavyweights, brought an end to their eight-year title drought by clinching a historic 42nd Ranji Trophy title on Thursday. Their resounding victory came on the fifth and final day of the summit clash against a resilient Vidarbha side by 169 runs. Mumbai players celebrate during the final against Vidarbha(PTI)

The victory was even sweeter for the Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai as they clinched the record-extending title at their home ground, the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Facing a daunting target of 538 runs set by the hosts, Vidarbha's resolve was tested as they resumed their innings on day five at 248 for five. Despite the challenge, Vidarbha's captain, Akshay Wadkar, led from the front with a determined century, while Harsh Dubey contributed a gritty 65.

Their resilience kept Mumbai's bowlers at bay throughout the first session, instilling hope for an improbable victory. However, Mumbai bowlers' relentless aggression paid off as they bowled out Vidarbha for 368 runs, securing their coveted Ranji Trophy title.

As Mumbai clinched the trophy, let's take a look at all of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy wins:

1934-1935: Bombay won by 208 runs against Northern India in Mumbai.

1935-1936: Bombay won by 190 runs against Madras in Delhi.

1941-1942: Bombay won by an Innings & 281 runs against Mysore in Mumbai.

1944-1945: Bombay won by 374 runs against Holkar in Mumbai.

1948-1949: Bombay won by 468 runs against Baroda in Mumbai.

1951-1952: Bombay won by 531 runs against Holkar in Mumbai.

1953-1954: Bombay won by 8 wickets against Holkar in Indore.

1955-1956: Bombay won by 8 wickets against Bengal in Kolkata.

1956-1957: Bombay won by an Innings & 38 runs against Services in Delhi.

1958-1959: Bombay won by 420 runs against Bengal in Mumbai.

1959-1960: Bombay won by an Innings & 22 runs against Mysore in Mumbai.

1960-1961: Bombay won by 7 wickets against Rajasthan in Udaipur.

1961-1962: Bombay won by an Innings & 287 runs against Rajasthan in Mumbai.

1962-1963: Bombay won by an Innings & 19 runs against Rajasthan in Jaipur.

1963-1964: Bombay won by 9 wickets against Rajasthan in Mumbai.

1964-1965: Bombay won by an Innings & 126 runs against Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

1965-1966: Bombay won by 8 wickets against Rajasthan in Jaipur.

1966-1967: Bombay won on 1st Innings lead against Rajasthan in Mumbai.

1967-1968: Bombay won on 1st Innings lead against Madras in Mumbai.

1968-1969: Bombay won on 1st Innings lead against Bengal in Mumbai.

1969-1970: Bombay won by an Innings & 59 runs against Rajasthan in Mumbai.

1970-1971: Bombay won by 48 runs against Maharashtra in Mumbai.

1971-1972: Bombay won by 246 runs against Bengal in Mumbai.

1972-1973: Bombay won by 123 runs against Tamil Nadu in Chennai.

1974-1975: Bombay won by 7 wickets against Karnataka in Mumbai.

1975-1976: Bombay won by 10 wickets against Bihar in Jamshedpur.

1976-1977: Bombay won by 129 runs against Delhi in Delhi.

1980-1981: Bombay won by an Innings & 46 runs against Delhi in Mumbai.

1983-1984: Bombay won on 1st Innings lead against Delhi in Mumbai.

1984-1985: Bombay won by 90 runs against Delhi in Mumbai.

1993-1994: Bombay won by 8 wickets against Bengal in Mumbai.

1994-1995: Bombay won on 1st Innings lead against Punjab in Mumbai.

1996-1997: Mumbai won on 1st Innings lead against Delhi in Gwalior.

1999-2000: Mumbai won by 397 runs against Hyderabad in Mumbai.

2002-2003: Mumbai won by 141 runs against Tamil Nadu in Mumbai.

2003-2004: Mumbai won on 1st Innings lead against Tamil Nadu in Chennai.

2006-2007: Mumbai won by 132 runs against Bengal in Mumbai.

2008-2009: Mumbai won by 243 runs against Uttar Pradesh in Hyderabad.

2009-2010: Mumbai won by 6 runs against Karnataka in Mysore.

2012-2013: Mumbai won by an Innings & 125 runs against Saurashtra in Mumbai.

2015-2016: Mumbai won by an Innings & 21 runs against Saurashtra in Pune.

2023-2024: Mumbai won by 169 runs against Vidarbha in Mumbai.

Aditya Tare was Mumbai's captain the last time Ranji Trophy lifted the title. In the playing XI of the 2023/24 final, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Dhawal Kulkarni remain the only players who were part of the XI that lifted the title eight years ago.