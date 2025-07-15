Allrounder Radha Yadav makes a mark on India return

Chandigarh: Since Radha Yadav made her international debut in 2018, she has been in and out of the India team. While Yadav was out of the national team working on her fitness and skill, the selectors have tested other all-rounders and spinners. Radha Yadav takes a catch to dismiss England's Amy Jones. (Action Images via Reuters)

Having tried out spinners Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Minnu Mani and Saika Ishaque, India seem to have found impactful tweakers in the seasoned off-spinner Sneh Rana, and left-arm spinners Yadav and new entrant Shree Charani. The trio along with Deepti Sharma, India’s mainstay spinner since 2017, were excellent in the recent five-match T20I series against England that they won 3-2.

Young Charani and Yadav bowled impressively in tandem. While Charani was picked for the T20I and ODI series, 25-year-old Yadav, who was not in the original sides, came in as an injury replacement for Shuchi Upadhyay. She grabbed the chance in the T20Is claiming six wickets, teaming up with Charani and Sharma and also making an impact with her fielding and sharp catching.

In the fourth tie in Manchester that India won, Yadav took a fine catch at backward point to dismiss Sophia Dunkley, who was on fire. Yadav also took 2/15.

Speaking after the game, Yadav who plays for Delhi Capitals in WPL, said: “We both (Charani) are left-arm spinners and always speak in practice sessions, what we have to do on certain pitches and what kind of deliveries to bowl. She is actually bowling those crucial overs in Powerplays and middle overs. She is doing so well, working on executing certain deliveries. We’re working really hard and it’s showing us the results.”

Yadav completed 100 wickets in T20I cricket in the series, the second bowler to achieve the feat, after Sharma.

“You cannot keep Radha out of the game. She will make a great impact with her fielding and catching. She has improved as a spinner and now she needs to showcase her batting as well. In the ODIs against England, she will have more overs to do that. The ODI World Cup is around the corner she should make use of these chances,” her first coach Praful Naik, who spotted her talent and took her from Mumbai to Baroda, said.

In the last T20I in Birmingham, Yadav pulled off a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Amy Jones in the final over, though it wasn’t enough as England won the inconsequential game by five wickets.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was pleased with her comeback. “Along with Shree, even Radha has made a solid comeback. I hope their combination keeps helping the team,” she said. “Radha is one of the most important players for us. She is a player I don’t want to lose at any cost.”

Though Yadav could not make an impact playing for Baroda in the last domestic season and only played two WPL games, she hogged limelight in the T20 and one-day Challengers Trophy tournament, taking six and 10 wickets in four matches each, respectively.

“When she was not in the India team, she got time to work on herself… She worked hard during the break and improved. In ODIs also she can be useful,” said Kaur, who is eyeing victory in the three-match ODI series as well.

The selectors have shown faith in Yadav and want her to have more exposure ahead of the ODI World Cup selection. She has been named captain for the August tour of Australia. India A play three 50-over matches and a four-day game against Australia A.

“She is a complete cricketer. She was the captain of my team in the T20 Challengers Trophy and her tactics, and of course bowling, won us the championship. In Australia, she should do well in all departments. If her batting skills also give match-winning results, it would be great,” said Pushpanjli, who was head coach of the Yadav-led team that won the T20 Women’s Challengers Trophy early this year.