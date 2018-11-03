Ambati Rayudu retires from first-class cricket

India middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu has quit first-class cricket to focus on shorter formats, according to a media release by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The release says that he will continue to play international and domestic matches of shorter formats, the One-dayers and T20s. Rayudu has been slotted at No. 4 in the ODI batting line-up by the Indian team management in preparation for the 2019 World cup. He scored a century and a half-century in the ODI series against West Indies.

In a letter to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Rayudu wrote: “I will continue to play international and domestic matches of the shorter version. And, I take this opportunity to thank the BCCI, HCA, Baroda Cricket Association and also Vidarbha Cricket Association for giving me the opportunities over the years.

“It has always been an honour to play for Hyderabad and I can never forget the kind of support I got from all those here, including my fellow players, coaches and the officials. And especially, the way I was welcomed back into the BCCI fold after the stint in the rebel ICL,” he added.

Rayudu is currently a part of India’s ODI plans for the World Cup and has almost sealed his place at number 4. He has received the backing of his captain Virat Kohli and had a brilliant series against West Indies.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 20:06 IST