Angry Babar Azam refuses to hold back after Steve Smith denies him a single, Mark Waugh fumes: ‘That‘s not a good look’

The Sydney derby delivered plenty of drama, particularly for the Sixers, as Steve Smith and Babar Azam found themselves at the centre of it. A miscommunication while fielding allowed a boundary for the Sixers, and the confusion continued during their opening partnership in the chase of 190 against the Thunder; however, it didn't affect the flow of their innings, as Smith went on to smash a brilliant century to help his team register a massive win. Babar Azam cut a furious figure as he trudged back to the pavilion. (X Images/@BBL Screengrab)

During the chase, Babar was struggling to get the boundaries at will and in the 11th over, he played three back-to-back dot balls while he placed the fourth ball into a space where an easy single was on offer on the last ball of the over, but Smith from the non-striker's end denied it. Babar was in disbelief as he was stunned by his batting partner's decision not to take a run.

The Sixers opted for the power surge in the next over, and Smith took full advantage of it. The Aussie star smashed Ryan Hadley for four consecutive sixes on the first four balls and then went on to collect 32 runs off it, which made it the most expensive over in BBL history.