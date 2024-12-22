‘Are we in Delhi or MCG?’: Khawaja gears up for India supporters making more noise than Australians in Boxing Day Test

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 has almost reached its end, with two more Tests remaining. The series is currently level at 1-1, with the third Test in Brisbane ending as a draw due to rain. The fourth Test will be held at the world-famous Melbourne Cricket Ground, which has a capacity of 90,000 and is reportedly completely sold out for the match. The Boxing Day fixture is predicted to have a record turnover of over 86,000 cricket fans in attendance. Australia's Usman Khawaja in action.(AP)

Gearing up for the upcoming Test, Australian opener Usman Khawaja recalled the last time he played in Melbourne and how the Indian team received massive support from their fans.

Usman Khawaja compares Melbourne to Delhi

Speaking to Star Sports, he said, “The funny thing is, when we play in Melbourne, it feels like an Indian home game. I played in Melbourne last time, and there were so many people supporting India. I remember the announcer urging everyone to cheer for Australia, but the crowd made less noise. Then, when he asked them to cheer for India, the noise was incredible. I was like, ‘Are we in Delhi or the MCG?’ It can be funny because you get a lot of Indian supporters in Australia, and it can feel a bit weird being the home team.”

India has a good record at the venue in recent times. The visitors won the Boxing Day Tests in their last two tours and drew one fixture before that. Overall, India has appeared in 14 Tests at the MCG, winning only four fixtures, losing eight and drawing twice.

The Melbourne Test is scheduled to begin on December 26 and the spotlight will be on both teams, who will be eyeing a lead. India will be without Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his immediate retirement from international cricket after the Brisbane Test. Meanwhile, young opener Sam Konstas is expected to open with Usman Khawaja in his Test debut, having replaced Nathan McSweeney.