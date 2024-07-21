Arshdeep Singh breaks silence on potential Test debut in Australia after ex-bowling coach Mhambrey drops big hint

Arshdeep Singh has become a mainstay in India's white-ball setup, and his performances have been consistent in recent times. The left-arm paceman was India's highest wicket-taker in the 2024 T20 World Cup, with 17 wickets. India ended its ICC title drought with a win over South Africa in the final. In the last few years, India were in desperate search of a quality left-arm pacer after Zaheer Khan's retirement, and now Arshdeep has turned out to be their brightest prospect to fill up the big shoes. India's Arshdeep Singh had an incredible T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.(AFP)

The young pacer from Punjab has made a name for himself in the white-ball cricket by representing India in 52 T20Is and six ODIs but has yet to make his Test debut. Recently, former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, who saw Arshdeep's growth from close quarters, feels the left-arm paceman has a chance to make it to the India Test squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year Down Under.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep also reacted to it during an event when media reporters asked him about the prospects of debuting for India in Tests during the Border-Gavaskar Test series.

"As a player, you want to give your 100 per cent no matter what format. This is my thinking too. I would give my best if given a chance," Arshdeep said.

The left-arm paceman has an impeccable record in T20Is, where he claimed 79 wickets at an average of 19.10, with the best figures of 4/9. Meanwhile, he has not played many ODIs but in the 8 matches, he made a statement with a five-wicket haul already registered to his name.

On taking inspiration as a player, Arshdeep said that he looks for inspiration everywhere, especially in people who are doing great in life.

"As a player, I look for inspiration in everyone, be it a daily wager, a student topping his classes, or a professor. I try getting inspired by the ones doing well in their lives," he added.

Arshdeep further shared an important message for the youth, urging them to work hard, saying that they would get the fruits of their labour.

"The message to the youth is that they keep continuing to giving their best, controlling what they can. Keep working hard. You will get the fruits of your hardwork," he concluded.