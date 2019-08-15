Ashes 2019: Jason Roy nicks off in second over as Josh Hazlewood walks the talk at Lord’s

cricket

England opener Jason Roy once again disappointed as he fell prey to the mind games of Josh Hazlewood on the second day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s in London on Thursday. The visitors opted to bowl after the entire first day was abandoned due to rain and the fast-bowlers gave them a good start in the match. Roy was dismissed for a duck in the second over as he edged a Hazlewood delivery into the hands of wicket-keeper Tim Paine.

Before the start of the series, Hazlewood had played down the prospects of Roy taking Test cricket by storm despite playing a pivotal role in England’s historic World Cup victory last month. Roy ended the first Test with paltry scores of 10 and 28 in Birmingham, which England lost by 251 runs. Hazlewood didn’t feature in Edgbaston Test but walked the talk by getting rid of Roy at Lord’s.

“We’ll see how Roy goes in Test cricket. He has only played one Test match and it’s a lot different opening the batting in a Test than a one-day game, that’s for sure,” Hazlewood had said before the start of the series.

“Aaron Finch found it tough last summer against a quality India attack on wickets that didn’t do too much, to be honest. I think he found it a big step up,” he added.

Roy hasn’t had the best of starts after being included in the Test squad following his World Cup heroics. He is regarded as one of the best hitters in white-ball cricket but hasn’t been able to bring that level of performance into the longest format so far.

Roy made his Test debut against Ireland and ended up with scores of 5,72 while in the first Ashes Test he had scores of 10 and 28. He has now been dismissed for a third-ball duck in his fifth outing in Test cricket.

