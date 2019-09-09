Ashes 2019: Steve Smith surpasses Virat Kohli in illustrious Test list

cricket

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:00 IST

Steve Smith has been the best batsman in the ongoing Ashes Test series by quite some margin and the numbers are clear indicators of his domination. Smith is having a fairytale Ashes series, already accumulating 671 runs, including a double century at a staggering average of 134.20. Smith was in tremendous touch in the first innings of the Test match at Old Trafford as he slammed 211 and then, he followed it up with a gritty 82 in the second innings.

READ: Team India head coach Ravi Shastri’s astronomical salary revealed - Report

Thanks to this tremendous scoring form, Smith is third in the list of batsman with most numbers after three matches in a Test series. The former Australia skipper is well ahead of Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli while the list is topped by England legend Graham Gooch and West Indies’ Brian Lara.

752 Graham Gooch vs India, 1990

688 Brian Lara vs Sri Lanka, 2001-02

671 Steve Smith vs England, 2019

665 Mohammad Yousuf vs West Indies, 2006-07

610 Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka, 2017-18

“It feels amazing to know the urn is coming home. I’ve been here a few times when things haven’t gone our way. This was always one to tick off my bucket list. It’s extremely satisfying,” Smith said after the fourth Test.

Australia finally broke England’s dogged resistance on Sunday to retain the Ashes with a 185-run win on a captivating final day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

READ: Rabada speaks about Kohli challenge, competing with Bumrah

The home side, set a huge target of 383 for victory, were bowled out for 197 following some spirited lower-order batting, which took the game into the final hour.

Paceman Pat Cummins, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, led the way for the tourists, taking 4-43 in 24 overs.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 17:00 IST