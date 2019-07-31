e-paper
Ashes 2019: Stuart Broad comes up with hilarious response after Jofra Archer’s old Ashes Tweet resurfaces

Jofra Archer starred with the ball in the World Cup final against New Zealand and not only he came a national hero because of his on-field performances but he also became a social media sensation for his old comments on Twitter.

cricket Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jofra Archer (L) and Stuart Broad during a training session.
Jofra Archer (L) and Stuart Broad during a training session.(Popperfoto via Getty Images)

Fast-bowler Stuart Broad came up with an hilarious response after all-rounder Jofra Archer’s old Tweet regarding Ashes resurfaced recently. Archer’s backdated Tweets went viral recently after it was found they had uncanny resemblance with few incidents that took place during World Cup. Archer starred with the ball in the final against New Zealand and not only he came a national hero because of his on-field performances but he also became a social media sensation for his old comments on Twitter.

The latest Tweet that has emerged now is Archer asking for Ashes to begin soon, which was dated 2nd July 2015. Archer’s post read: “Why is it not ashes Yet.” 

Broad got involved and his comment read: “Patience Jof, only 1 more day...” 

The blockbuster five-match Test series begins with England and Australia locking horns at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. For England, a home season billed as the most important in a generation started brilliantly with their impressive run to a first men’s World Cup title.

For Australia, an Ashes series win under the dignified leadership of Tim Paine would help draw a line under the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that led to long bans for former captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Australia have not won an Ashes in England for 19 years, with their batsmen struggling against the heavily stitched Dukes ball on pitches that offer seam movement. England, by contrast, have won their last 11 internationals at the raucous Birmingham ground.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 17:20 IST

