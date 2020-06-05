e-paper
'Ashish Nehra made a comeback': Former chief selector comments on MS Dhoni's fitness

‘Ashish Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on MS Dhoni’s fitness

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the indefinite postponement of the IPL and it has further increased the speculation surrounding Dhoni.

cricket Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:58 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Yash Bhati
Hindustan Times, Delhi
MS Dhoni wearing his new gloves without an emblem on them.
MS Dhoni wearing his new gloves without an emblem on them.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Much has been said about Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s cricketing future in the past one year. Dhoni hasn’t played competitive cricket since the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup but was slated to make his comeback for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the Covid-19 pandemic led to the indefinite postponement of the IPL and it has further increased the speculation surrounding Dhoni.

It was believed Dhoni was looking to fire at full cylinder in the IPL and could seal his spot in the Indian side for the World T20 this year. But now fans are left to ponder when Dhoni will return to cricket.

Former chief selector Kiran More has talked about Dhoni’s future, saying that the former India skipper looked fully fit while practising.

“It’s very difficult, it’s his call. It’s going to be tough, not going to be easy. Mind says you want to, but the body does not allow. Before IPL, he was fit, I saw him in the nets, he was raring to go. In tennis, guys of 34, 39 are on top of their game. Now if you are disciplined, if you keep your mind and body strong you can make a comeback. Ashish Nehra made a comeback and did very well,” More told Sportskeeda.

India cricketer Suresh Raina has revealed that Dhoni had been practising really hard at the Chennai Super Kings camp before it had to be shut down due to Covid-19 pandemic. Raina also said that Dhoni had been preparing differently this year for IPL as compared to the previous editions.

Speaking in the latest episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show, the left-handed batsman said: “The first few days he took it lightly and just focused on going to the gym but he was playing the shots beautifully and his fitness level was great and he was not getting tired.”

“His preparations were different this time, I have played with him over the years with the national side and IPL getting ready but it was different this time, so I just hope the matches can start quickly then everyone can see how well prepared he is and see what I saw myself LIVE in the two months of camp that we had,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

