Ashwin stunned by Rizwan's 'bizarre' act, calls out rare incident during Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup match

Pakistan dominated Nepal with a commanding victory by 238 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 in Multan on Wednesday. World No.1 batsman Babar Azam (151) and Iftikhar Ahmed (109*) delivered outstanding performances, both scoring sensational centuries; while skipper Babar's 151 off 131 balls marked his 19th ODI hundred, Ahmed smashed his maiden ton, propelling Pakistan to a formidable total of 342/6 in 50 overs. The home team's bowlers, then, continued the onslaught, bundling out Nepal for a mere 104 in 23.4 overs, with leg-spinner Shadab Khan claiming 4/27, and pace bowlers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi securing 2 wickets each. Ashwin reacted to Mohammad Rizwan's run-out vs Nepal

The hosts, however, faced a shaky start after they opted to bat first as it endured a swift loss of wickets, with both Fakhar Zaman (14) and Imam ul Haq (5) departing early. After the initial setbacks, a partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan seemed to be gaining momentum as they approached their 40s; however, an unexpected and rather unconventional run-out brought an untimely end to Rizwan's innings.

As Rizwan chased a single in the 24th over of the game, his seemingly casual running between the wickets brought upon his downfall. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter failed to ground the bat in time as a direct hit from Nepal fielder Dipendra Singh Airee sent Rizwan packing. Even Babar couldn't hide his disappointment at the dismissal, as he threw his cap in frustration the moment the third umpire confirmed the wicket on the big screen.

While the commentators and fans alike were stunned at the dismissal, India's star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was also surprised by Rizwan's seeming lack of attention while reaching the crease. Ashwin questioned why the Pakistan keeper didn't attempt a dive.

"The height of the throw made it harder to evade for Rizwan but for someone who generally dives to make his ground all the time while running between the wickets, this is a rare instance of him ducking for cover and the only reason is that he isn’t wearing his helmet.

“He loves sweeping against spin and no helmet makes it even more bizarre. #PAKvsNEP,” he wrote.

Rizwan's dismissal triggered another wicket a few overs later with Agha Salman also departing cheaply. However, Iftikhar, alongside Babar, forged a brilliant 214-run stand to bail the hosts out of trouble and putting the game far from reach for Nepal batters.

India next

With a winning start to the Asia Cup and the momentum on their side, Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in a blockbuster Group A clash on Saturday. With a win, Babar Azam's men will seal a berth in the Super Fours of the tournament. Team India landed in Sri Lanka on Wednesday and will play all of its matches in the island nation, meaning Pakistan will travel to the country on Thursday to prepare for the big game.

