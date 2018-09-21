Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh: Statistical highlights of BAN innings

Batting first Bangladesh were bowled out for 173 against India in the first Super Four encounter of the Asia Cup 2018.

It was a terrific all round effort by India bowlers to restrict Bangladesh to a low total. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of Indian bowlers picking up four wickets in his 10 overs conceding just 29 runs.

Here are some of the statistical highlights from the first innings.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza and Mehidy Hasan added more than 50 runs for the eighth wicket, it was their first 50 run partnership and Bangladesh’s first against India for the eighth wicket.

This is Jadeja’s sixth four wicket haul for India in ODIs and first against Bangladesh. Jadeja picking four wicket augurs well for India as the team wins 81% of the matches in which he picks four wicket hauls.

Shikhar Dhawan picked up four catches against Bangladesh; this is the first time any fielder has taken that many against Bangladesh.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 20:57 IST