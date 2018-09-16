Asia Cup 2018: Mushfiqur Rahim joins Virat Kohli, Younis Khan in elite list

Bangladesh cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim joined an elite list after he slammed a brilliant 144 off 150 balls to guide his team to victory over Sri Lanka in the opening match of Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai on Saturday.

By virtue of his innings, Mushfiqur became joined Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan in the list of highest individual scorers in Asia Cup history.

Kohli leads the list with 183 that he scored against Pakistan in 2012 while Younis Khan is second with 144 against Hong Kong in 2004. On Saturday, Mushfiqur leapfrogged compatriot Shoaib Malik (143 in 2004 vs India) and Virat Kohli (136 vs Bangladesh in 2004) to claim the third position in the list.

“I thought I’ve been in great nick in the last one year and was determined to score big runs in this tournament. I’m really happy that I’m able to contribute to my team’s win,” he said after the match.

Bangladesh outclassed Sri Lanka by 137 runs thanks to Mushfiqur’s heroics and a disciplined bowling performance. Electing to bat first, Bangladesh rode Mushfiqur Rahim’s career-best score of 144 runs to post what eventually turned out be a pretty competitive total of 261 in 49.3 overs.

Chasing what should have been an achievable target, the Sri Lankan chase never really gained any momentum and they were dismissed for 124 runs in 35.2 overs.

