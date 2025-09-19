Asia Cup 2025: Meet the Indian-origin players in Oman squad that are likely to play against India

The Jatinder Singh-led Oman will play their final Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Suryakumar Yadav's India. The associate nation has already lost its first two games against Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, the contest against India will be a different kettle of fish, and Oman hopes to spring a surprise and leave their opponents impressed. Oman will take on India in the Asia Cup on September 19. (Jatinder Singh - Instagram)

Oman has some talented players in its squad, and they all want to leave a solid impression at the big stage. Now, it needs to be seen how the squad performs against a bowling attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Full Oman squad for the Asia Cup: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.

Let us briefly introduce you to all the Indian-origin players in the Oman squad for the Asia Cup

Jatinder Singh

Jatinder, who hails from Ludhiana, moved to Oman in 2003. He has featured in 66 T20Is and 61 ODIs, scoring over 3,000 runs across formats. He was also a part of Oman's squad in the Emerging T20 Asia Cup, and it was there that he was seen interacting with the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma. He is Oman's leading run-scorer across the white-ball formats and was appointed as the team's captain in October 2024. Earlier, while speaking to the Hindustan Times, Jatinder had expressed his desire to meet Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav and pick their brains about how to go about business in difficult circumstances.

Aryan Bisht

The 20-year-old is one of the most promising all-rounders in the Oman squad. He has played just two ODIs and 1 T20I for the country, scoring 39 runs across the two formats. He didn't play Oman's match against Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup; however, he got a chance in the game against the UAE, and he returned with 24 runs.

Vinayak Shukla

The wicketkeeper from Kanpur is one of the most experienced campaigners in the Oman squad, having played 10 T20Is and 8 ODIs for the country. He is a big-hitting batter and has all the capability in the world to strike it big. He made his debut for Oman in 2024. Apart from playing professional cricket, he also works as a data operator. He also has the experience of playing with Kuldeep Yadav in Uttar Pradesh.

Samay Srivastava

Born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Srivastava moved to Oman when the country opened its doors to players from other parts of the world. He quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the country's major spinners. He has played 12 ODIs and 17 T20Is for Oman, taking 41 wickets across the two formats of the game.