Oman captain Jatinder Singh never imagined playing against India, but can't wait to meet Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill

Cricket may be India's biggest sporting obsession, loved by over a billion people, but it has long faced criticism for lacking global reach, with only a handful of nations competing at the highest level. This limitation has often been seen as a hurdle to the sport's worldwide growth. In recent years, however, the game's authorities have recognised the need to expand its footprint by bringing in more teams and making cricket accessible across new regions. The rise of the T20 format has been central to this push, offering a shorter, more engaging version that has helped more countries embrace the game, a trend reflected in the scale and diversity of recent major tournaments. Oman will take on India in the Asia Cup on September 19. (Jatinder Singh - Instagram)

Eight teams will battle for the coveted title at the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. While India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh remain the familiar participants, much of the excitement lies in seeing how emerging sides like Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong rise to the challenge.

Oman will be captained by Jatinder Singh, a Ludhiana-born cricketer who moved to Oman in 2003 and went on to represent their U-19 side in the ACC Elite Cup. Now 36, Jatinder has grown into a seasoned campaigner, featuring in 64 T20Is and 61 ODIs, scoring over 3,000 runs across formats. The road ahead won’t be easy, with Oman drawn in Group A alongside heavyweights India, Pakistan, and the UAE. Still, Jatinder is relishing the opportunity to face stars like Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, and Saim Ayub.

"Being in Group A is a massive challenge but also a blessing. Playing against India and Pakistan is never easy, but it’s the kind of challenge that makes you grow as a cricketer," he told Hindustan Times.

"I personally look forward to interacting with players like Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Saim Ayub & Fakhar Zaman. There’s so much to learn from their mindset and preparation, and I’m sure the younger boys in our team will be inspired just by sharing the same ground," he added.

Jatinder is no stranger to crossing paths with Indian cricketers, often exchanging a few words and sharing experiences. During the Emerging Men's T20 Asia Cup in Muscat, the right-hander had the chance to interact with youngsters Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma while representing Oman. Jatinder was full of praise for the two Indian youngsters, calling them "talented and humble."

He made the most of the opportunity, eager to absorb as much knowledge as possible and said he focused on picking their brains about mental preparation and the art of adapting to different conditions.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025 match timings changed in new schedule: India vs Pakistan match will now begin on…

"Yes, I did play against them. Both Abhishek and Tilak are very talented and humble. We had a brief chat after the game, mostly about cricket – the experience of playing at different levels, mindset & preparations. I’m looking forward to meeting them again, this time on the biggest stage," said Jatinder.

'Dream come true'

Jatinder is fully aware of the significance of playing in the Asia Cup. He never imagined a day would come when he would face cricketing powerhouses like India and Pakistan, but that moment is fast approaching. Oman will kick off their campaign on September 12 against Salman Agha’s Pakistan. The contest against India will take place on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"It’s a dream come true, honestly. For any cricketer, sharing the field with some of the biggest names in world cricket is very special. Personally, I never imagined I’d one day be leading Oman against teams like India and Pakistan. It’s a huge responsibility, but also a great motivation for me and the team. We see this as an opportunity to showcase our brand of cricket, learn from the best, and prove that Oman cricket is ready to compete at the highest level," said Jatinder.

"This Oman team is quite fresh, and a lot of the boys are less experienced at the international level, but that’s also our biggest strength. They are hungry to perform, fearless, and eager to make a mark. Sometimes when you’re new, you don’t carry the pressure of reputation – you just go out there and express yourself. I believe that hunger and energy can surprise a lot of people. For me, this Asia Cup is less about individual names and more about showcasing the collective spirit of this new-look Oman side," he added.

Cricket is steadily growing in Oman, thanks in part to the country’s sizeable Indian-origin expatriate community. Recognising the potential, authorities have invested in infrastructure to give young players the opportunity to take up the sport and make a mark. Oman also co-hosted the T20 World Cup in 2021 alongside the UAE, a move widely seen as a major boost for cricket in the region.

"The rise of Oman cricket has been incredible. When I first started, the facilities and exposure were limited, but now the country has built a proper cricketing structure with support from the board, coaches, and fans. Hosting part of the T20 World Cup in 2021 gave us massive visibility. Across the region too, cricket is growing rapidly – especially in the Gulf countries," said Jatinder.

"Young kids are taking up the game seriously, and tournaments here are getting global recognition. The strategic management by Professional agencies like SportCell for key players, including me, are the foundational steps towards building Cricket as a sustainable career choice for the current and upcoming generations. I believe Oman is at the forefront of this growth, and the Asia Cup will only take it further," added the 36-year-old.

The Oman captain, who began his career with minimal resources and basic facilities, is thrilled to see how the sport has evolved and how today's youngsters have access to everything they need to succeed.

"When I started with Oman cricket, things were very basic – limited infrastructure, fewer tournaments, and not much international exposure. But what kept us going was passion. Over the years, things have changed drastically. We now have world-class facilities, professional coaching setups, and a strong domestic structure. The players today have opportunities we never had, and that’s why you see Oman competing on the world stage. The journey has been special, and I feel proud to have witnessed and been part of that transformation," he said.