'At this stage where you've series on the line, I won't be surprised if...': Zaheer, Vaughan debate over Team India XI

Team India will be aiming for a strong comeback when it takes on England in the third and final ODI of the series on Sunday. The series is poised for an exciting finish, with both sides sharing the spoils in the first two games. While the first ODI saw a straightforward win for India, the home side returned the favour at Lord's with a dominant 100-run victory. With all to play for in the final game, former India cricketer Zaheer Khan suggests the side could make one big change in the XI.

While Zaheer insisted that too many changes can backfire for India, he insisted that youngster Arshdeep Singh could be given a debut in place of Prasidh Krishna, who took a wicket in the previous game.

“From India’s side, I don’t expect many changes. They have been playing two spinners, Hardik Pandya bowling, so they have got their balance sorted. They might debate around Arshdeep Singh or maybe Prasidh Krishna making way for him. If we have to make use of the swing. So, that’s the only change I am expecting. Other than that, I am not expecting any changes," Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who was also the part of the conversation, said that he won't be surprised if India go with the same side in the decider.

“Old Trafford is not that place where it swings. I don’t know what’s the science behind it, but you wouldn’t have Old Trafford as that venue where it swings conventionally. You have to hit the pitch hard. I don’t think India will make many changes. At this stage, where you have series on the line, I won’t be surprised if they go in with the same team,” said Vaughan.

Earlier, the five-Test series between the two sides had ended in a 2-2 draw with England winning the rescheduled Test at Edgbaston, while the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team produced impressive performances to register a 2-1 T20I series victory.

