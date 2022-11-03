'South Africa are dangerous but...': Australia great Ricky Ponting makes brave prediction about T20 World Cup final

Legendary cricketer Ricky Ponting is mighty impressed with how Temba Bavuma-led South Africa have performed in the Super 12 stage of the ICC World T20 2022. Pitted against the likes of Team India and Pakistan in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage, South Africa have emerged as one of the top contenders to enter the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup hosted by defending champions Australia.

The David Miller-starrer side outclassed Rohit Sharma-led Team India in a low-scoring thriller at the Perth Stadium. After registering a famous win over Rohit-led Team India, South Africa squared off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan in match No.36 of the T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Sharing his views ahead of Pakistan's must-win clash with South Africa, Ponting highlighted that the Proteas were the only undefeated team in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup.

However, Ponting refused to throw his weight behind the Proteas and backed Australia to enter the T20 World Cup final with Team India. "Honestly, who knows who is going to be playing in Melbourne. I hope Australia find a way to get through the group. South Africa are the only unbeaten team left so they will be dangerous but I will say what I did at the start and that is an Australia versus India final," Ponting mentioned in an ICC column.

Ponting's remarks had arrived before Babar-led Pakistan side revived their campaign by defeating South Africa in the Super 12 phase of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Babar-led Pakistan upstaged the Proteas to hand their first defeat in the rain-marred contest at the SCG. With the 33-run win over South Africa, Pakistan have climbed to the third spot in the Group 2 standings.

On Friday, defending champions Australia will meet Afghanistan in the 38th match, of the Super 12 (Group 1) stage at the Adelaide Oval. "Every big game I went in to, especially when I was captain of Australia, I told the boys to embrace the moment for what it is. Don’t let it run away from you, don’t treat it like any other game, because it is not. The more you can express to yourself and to others that this is a bigger game, then you are not trying to hide anything and the better you will play," Ponting added.

