Australia select Renshaw and Green for England ODI series; Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins rested

Matt Renshaw and Cameron Green were among the six Australia players selected for a series of one-day cricket internationals against England in the immediate aftermath of a Test series loss in South Africa on the weekend. Australia's Matt Renshaw plays a shot on day four of the second Test match between South Africa and Australia at St Georges Park in Gqeberha (AFP)

Frontline pace bowlers Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are being rested for two white-ball series against England this month to prepare for the four-test series against New Zealand starting Dec. 9 at Perth in what is a packed four-month schedule for the Australians.

Green and Renshaw were chosen along with Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Travis Head and Cooper Connolly in a 14-man squad for the three home ODIs on Nov. 13, 15 and 18. No players from the third test were selected for the T20 squad to face England in a five-game series.

Mitch Marsh will lead both of the Australian white-ball squads.

Cricket Australia has plenty of selection and form issues to weigh ahead of the series against New Zealand and a test tour to India starting in January. South Africa, the World Test Championship holder, ended Australia's two-year presence atop the International Cricket Council's test standings with the series win at home.

"We are in the middle of a highly demanding phase of our schedule," Australia selector George Bailey said. "Our multiformat players are transitioning directly from the tour of South Africa into an ODI and T20 series, leaving a narrow window to ensure the squad is physically prepared and fresh for the upcoming New Zealand test series."

Squads:

ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.

T20s: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Adam Zampa.