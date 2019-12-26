Australia vs New Zealand: Matthew Wade pulls off Michael Jackson’s iconic move at MCG

cricket

Australia batsman Matthew Wade somehow managed to copy Michael Jackson’s signature move on the opening day of Boxing Day Test against New Zealand at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) of Thursday. Despite good bowling from the Kiwis, the hosts took control of the second Test as they ended the day at 257/4, with Steve Smith batting at 77.

Wade came to the crease in the 50th over of the innings after Colin de Grandhomme dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 63. Black Caps welcomed Wade with a barrage of bouncers and then a yorker forced the southpaw to dig out the delivery in an awkward position.

Cricket Australia compared Wade’s position to that of legendary pop artist Michael Jackson’s anti-gravity lean which he performed in the iconic song ‘Smooth Criminal’. The post read: “Wadey, are you ok? Are you ok, Wadey?”

Meanwhile, Steve Smith continued his love affair with the Melbourne Cricket Ground as he struck an unbeaten half-century to put Australia in charge at the close of the opening day.

Under some pressure after a modest home summer, Smith thwarted a largely disciplined New Zealand attack to thrill a festive crowd of nearly 80,000 at a venue where he now averages a stratospheric 148.83 from his seven matches.

The former skipper was 77 not out at stumps, with middle order batsman Travis Head on 25. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and sent Tim Paine’s side in to bat on a grassy pitch under an overcast sky and was duly rewarded with a wicket after four balls when recalled paceman Trent Boult bowled Joe Burns for a duck.

But the clouds parted and the tourists managed only three more scalps for the rest of the day as the sun beat down on a much-scrutinised drop-in wicket.

