Home / Cricket / Australia vs New Zealand: Steve Smith goes past Greg Chappell, joins pantheon of Aussie batting greats

Australia vs New Zealand: Steve Smith goes past Greg Chappell, joins pantheon of Aussie batting greats

Aus vs NZ: Steve Smith surpassed Greg Chappell to become the tenth highest run-getter for Australia, thus joining an illustrious list of batsmen who have dominated world cricket.

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2019 13:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Steve Smith of Australia bats during day one of the Second Test match in the series between Australia and New Zealand at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Steve Smith of Australia bats during day one of the Second Test match in the series between Australia and New Zealand at Melbourne Cricket Ground.(Getty Images)
         

Steve Smith is back to tormenting bowling attacks and it has been hard work for the Kiwis on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground. Smith, who had a minor blip in the series against Pakistan, went past the fifty-run mark for the first time in this Australia summer.

As a result the run machine has added another feather in his already illustrious cap. Smith surpassed Greg Chappell to become the tenth highest run-getter for Australia, thus joining an illustrious list of batsmen who have dominated world cricket.

ALSO READ: AUS vs NZ - 2nd Test - Day 1 - Highlights

Chappell has 7,110 runs to his credit in 87 Test matches. Smith went past the mark in his 72nd Test match and is unbeaten on 77 at the end of the first day’s play. Former captain Ricky Ponting is the leading run-scorer for the ‘Baggy Greens’ with a tally of 13,378 runs to his name. Ponting’s followed by a long list of former captains and greats that include Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Michael Clarke.

Smith, who missed an entire year of international cricket after being banned by Cricket Australia due to his role in the ball-tampering controversy, is currently ranked 2 in ICC Test rankings behind his great adversary Virat Kohli.

