Australia vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Match 14: AUS vs SL head-to-head record and form guide

Australia face Sri Lanka in ODI 14 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, in Lucknow on Monday. Both sides are currently on a winless run, but Sri Lanka boast a better net run rate. The Aussies began their campaign with a six-wicket defeat against India, and then crashed to a 134-run loss vs South Africa. In their opener, Australia were completely outplayed in all departments by the hosts. Chasing a target of 200 runs, India reached 201/4 in 41.2 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from KL Rahul (97*) and Virat Kohli (85). Initially, India bowled out Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja taking three wickets and two-wicket hauls for Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. Australia face Sri Lanka in their upcoming World Cup fixture.(REUTERS)

In their second match, Pat Cummins and Co. were once again completely outplayed. Chasing 312, Australia were bowled out for 177 in 40.5 overs. For the Proteas, Kagiso Rabada took three wickets, Keshav Maharaj and Tabriaz Shamsi scalped two dismissals each. Initially, South Africa reached 311/7 in 50 overs in the first innings, with Quinton de Kock (109) bagging a ton. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Starc scalped two wickets each for the Aussies.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka were hammered by South Africa in their opening fixture. Chasing 429, they were bowled out for 326 in 44.5 overs, despite half centuries from Charith Asalanka (79), Kusal Mendis (76) and Dasun Shanaka (68). Gerald Coetzee took three wickets for South Africa, Rabada and Maharaj bagged two each. Initially, South Africa posted a mammoth total of 428/5 in 50 overs, and the first innings saw tons from Rassie van der Dussen (108), Aiden Markram (106) and Quinton de Kock (100). Dilshan Madushanka took two wickets for the Lankans.

In their next match, Sri Lanka fell to a narrow defeat against Babar Azam's side. Chasing 345, Pakistan managed to reach 345/4 in 48.2 overs, courtesy of tons from Mohammad Rizwan (131*) and Abdullah Shafique (113). Madushanka once again took two wickets for Sri Lanka. Initially, they posted 344/9 in 50 overs, and saw centuries from Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108).

Head-to-head in ODIs

In ODIs, both sides have faced each other in 103 matches. Australia lead 63-36, with four matches ending without a result.

Form guide

Australia: LLWLL

Sri Lanka: LLLWL

Head-to-head in ODI World Cup history

In ODI World Cup history, Australia and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 11 matches, with the former having won eight times, compared to the latter's two. One match has ended without a result.

Did you know?

Sri Lanka have not defeated Australia in seven attempts at an ODI World Cup since they won the title in 1996.

