‘I'm just happy to score runs’: Man-of-the-Series Devdutt Padikkal ready to bat at any position
Irrespective of what he says, he is a cinch to bat at No.3 again come November in New Zealand.
Devdutt Padikkal has really cashed in on his chances in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka that culminated earlier today. In the three innings, the Karnataka batsman came up with scores of 167, 44 and 117 to strengthen his No.3 credentials. But if not for an injury to Sai Sudharsan, India’s No.3 for some time now, Padikkal would not have been given that batting slot but the 26-year-old has now made the most of his lucky stars, and there is a strong possibility that when India next play a Test — against New Zealand in November — we will see him playing at No.3 instead of Sudharsan.
But Padikkal doesn’t want to confine himself to one position. After being chosen the Man-of-the-Series for his 328 runs, the batsman said he is open to playing at any position. "Honestly, I'm just happy to score runs. It doesn't matter where I do it. It can be at number 3. It can be anywhere else. It doesn't matter. Honestly, for me it's important that the team wins, and as long as I'm contributing to those wins, I'm happy,” he said after the draw in Colombo on Thursday.
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Prior to these two Tests, Padikkal last represented India in November 2024 in Australia. He played in the first Test in Perth, which India won, and after Shubman Gill returned to the team to play at No.3, he didn’t feature in the series again. Last year, Sudharsan was chosen to play at that position from the England series onwards. Padikkal was happy to make it back to the team in style. “Again, you always want to play. You want to represent your country. You have to keep working hard. That's the only thing that's in your control. The XI is not in your control. You have to keep trying to help your teammates out whenever you get that opportunity. You have to make sure that you're ready for it, and I'm happy that I was able to do that,” he said.
On his Player-of-the-Series award, Padikkal said: “Yeah, it feels great. Again, it would have been better if we had won this game as well. But at the end of the day, I'm happy that I could contribute.”
Finally, Padikkal was happy with the way the young Indian batting line-up performed in the 1-0 series win. “Lots of work to do. I think, as you can see, it's a very young side. It's important that we continue to learn. There's a lot of evolving left to do in every single one of us, and I think everyone is really hungry and looking forward to doing that, and I'm sure we'll continue to improve and have some good games ahead,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More