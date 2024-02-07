Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: 2nd ODI of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 09:10 AM

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of South Africa Women tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 07 Feb 2024 at 09:10 AM

Venue : North Sydney Oval, Sydney



Australia Women squad -

Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt

South Africa Women squad -

Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Meike De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

