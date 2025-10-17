'Australians celebrate Virat Kohli. Many want to see India win because of that': Matthew Hayden

As anticipation reaches fever pitch ahead of the ‘Toughest Rivalry’ between India and Australia, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden has made a striking observation about the bond between Indian cricket stars and Australian fans. Speaking exclusively to JioStar, Hayden revealed that cricket enthusiasts Down Under not only admire Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma—but many even want to see India win. India's Virat Kohli (L) speaks with Rohit Sharma(AFP)

With India set to face Australia in a high-stakes ODI series beginning October 19, Hayden shared insights on the energy surrounding the blockbuster clash and the special place that Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hold in the hearts of Australian supporters.

“One thing you can always say about Australian fans is that they absolutely love seeing the very best athletes. They’ve celebrated Virat Kohli like their own, and the same goes for Rohit Sharma,” Hayden said. “The crowds are going to be magnificent. Optus Stadium in Perth is an absolutely stunning venue, and with over a million Indians living and working here, there will be incredible support. They’ll celebrate Virat, they’ll celebrate Rohit, and even though many are Australians, they’ll want to see India win.”

The former opener’s remarks highlight the transcendent appeal of Indian cricket’s biggest names, whose performances have earned admiration far beyond subcontinental borders.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return to action in the series, bringing with them a wealth of experience—almost 600 international matches between them.

The fact that this could possibly be the last time the greats tour Australia wearing the Indian jersey could add to the atmosphere. Hayden believes their presence will electrify fans and elevate the contest.

“Everyone is very excited to see them Down Under, and I expect them to be at their very best. Thirteen thousand runs for Virat, Rohit averaging nearly 50 in ODIs—it's an exciting prospect,” he noted.

Hayden’s comments reflect not only the growing influence of Indian cricket globally but also the shifting dynamics of cricket fandom, where excellence is celebrated across national lines.

With Perth’s large Indian diaspora expected to turn out in droves, the series promises not only top-tier cricket but also a festival-like atmosphere, where national boundaries blur in the name of sport.

India’s tour of Australia kicks off on October 19 at the Optus Stadium, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the most thrilling rivalries in modern cricket.