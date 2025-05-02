Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's Instagram accounts blocked in India

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's Instagram accounts have been blocked in India owing to a "legal request to restrict content." This action was taken following the Pahalgam terror attack. Earlier this week, Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's Olympic-gold-winning javelin thrower, also saw his Instagram account blocked in India. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's Instagram accounts have been blocked in India, following the Pahalgam terror attack. (AP)

Users who are trying to open the Instagram pages of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan are getting a pop-up message stating, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

Babar Azam Instagram account blocked in India

Shoaib Akhtar, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf's Instagram pages have also been blocked in India. However, Shahid Afridi, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis still have active accounts, and users in India can see content posted on their profiles.

This blocking of Instagram accounts comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people, primarily tourists, lost their lives.

The Indian government has been coming down hard on Pakistani social media accounts which have significant reach in India. Last week, several Pakistani YouTube channels were also restricted in India.

Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali saw their YouTube channels being restricted in India and users can no longer view the videos posted on their accounts.

Other Pakistani celebrities such as Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Hania Aamir and Fawad Khan have also had their Instagram pages blocked in India.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan currently playing in PSL

Pakistan cricket team's performances are a major talking point in India. Currently, the star players in Pakistan are participating in the ongoing tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwanare both having poor runs in the ongoing tournament. The right-handed Babar has been battling poor form, scoring just 117 runs in 6 matches, with his highest score being 56 not out.

On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan's side, Multan Sultans, is at the bottom of the table with just one win from seven matches. Rizwan has been scoring runs for the franchise but the team have been unable to get on the winning ways.

The PSL is not being broadcast or streamed live in India after broadcasters Sony TV and FanCode stopped telecasting the games following the ghastly attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.