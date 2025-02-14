Babar Azam beats Virat Kohli, becomes fastest Asian to achieve stellar ODI milestone; equals South Africa's Hashim Amla

Babar Azam has become the joint-fastest batter to surpass the 6000 ODI runs mark. The right-hander achieved the feat against New Zealand in the Tri-Series final at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday. Babar Azam hit a four on the third ball of the seventh over as he perfectly read a slower ball delivered by Jacob Duffy. Babar timed the drive perfectly wide of cover-point to bring up the landmark. Babar Azam joint-fastest to 6000 ODI runs. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)(AFP)

Babar Azam is now tied with former South Africa batter Hashim Amla to surpass the 6,000 ODI runs mark. Both players took 123 innings to reach this milestone.

India's Virat Kohli had taken 136 innings to bring up 6,000 ODI runs, while Kane Williamson and David Warner had taken 139 innings each.

As a result, Babar Azam is now the fastest Asian to reach the milestone in ODI cricket.

Babar has struggled for runs in the ongoing Tri-Nation series against New Zealand and South Africa. In the previous two matches before the final, the 30-year-old registered scores of 10 and 23.

In the final, Babar Azam got off to a start but wasn't able to capitalise. The right-hander eventually went back to the pavilion after scoring 29 off 34 balls.

The former Pakistan captain last scored a century in 2023 against Nepal, and since then, Babar is yet to cross the three-figure mark in ODIs.

Babar has started opening the batting for Pakistan in the 50-over format since Saim Ayub was ruled out of the Tri-Nation series and the Champions Trophy.

'Stop calling me king'

Recently, Babar Azam asked Pakistani journalists to stop calling him "king". After the hosts pulled off a record chase against South Africa in the Tri-Nation series, he spoke to the reporters.

“Please stop calling me King. I am not King. I am not there yet. There are new roles for me now," said Babar Azam.

“Whatever I have done before is in the past. Every match is a fresh challenge, and I must focus on the present and future,” he added.

Babar Azam's last international century came against Nepal on August 30, 2023, when he scored 151 runs off 131 balls.

Pakistan are in Group A of the Champions Trophy alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The hosts will begin their campaign against New Zealand on February 19.