Babar Azam rubbishes 'your captaincy could be at fault' remark with sharp one-liner: 'It's better if you...'

Pakistan men's cricket team will return to action for the first time since May earlier this year when it takes on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, starting July 16. The series will also mark the beginning of Pakistan's campaign in the new World Test Championship cycle; the side had endured a forgettable 2021-23 cycle in the tournament, failing to register a single home win. In fact, in the past year, Pakistan won only one Test in nine (against Sri Lanka), while conceding home series losses to Australia and England. Babar Azam during the press conference ahead of Pakistan team's departure for Sri Lanka(YouTube)

Babar Azam's captaincy in the longest format of the game came under scanner following a dismal home season, and the question was raised again as the side begins its campaign in the new cycle. Ahead of the side's departure for Sri Lanka, Babar took part in a press conference where he was quizzed about his captaincy future in Tests.

A reporter asked Babar if he would think about “handing captaincy” to someone else if the side fails to register a win against Sri Lanka.

“In last one year, we won only one match in nine Tests, which was against Sri Lanka. Pakistan isn't able to win. I hope we win in Sri Lanka, but if we lose, will you think about handing captaincy to someone else? Isn't it possible that your captaincy is at fault if we aren't able to win?” the reporter asked Babar.

The Pakistan captain delved on the reasons behind the side's losses and had a rather straightforward answer on the captaincy question.

“If you talk about the past, we didn't play good cricket, that's why we didn't win. We were inexperienced because of multiple injuries. Until you get 20 wickets, you won't win. And we drew the series there, didn't lose. This time, we will try to win,” Babar said.

“As far as captaincy is concerned, I always give my best. It's better if you ask this question to the PCB, because they have to take this decision,” the Pakistan captain stated.

Babar leads the Pakistan side in all three formats and will be at the helm when the team travels to India for the first time since 2016 for the ODI World Cup, that takes place in October-November later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON