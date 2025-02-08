Babar Azam told to ‘work on mindset’ after flop show as opener in first ODI vs NZ: 'Should drop himself or bat…'

Premier Pakistan batter Babar Azam failed to impress at the opening spot in the first ODI against New Zealand. The 30-year-old fell cheaply in the tri-series opener at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore and was dismissed for just 10 by Michael Bracewell. Chasing a tricky 331-run target, Babar came out to open the innings alongside Fakhar Zaman. They were off to a decent start, but Bracewell ended it by dismissing Babar for the seventh time in international cricket. The Pakistan star failed to check his shot and played it in the air on mid-wicket where Glenn Phillips. Pakistan's Babar Azam walks off the field after his dismissal during the tri-series ODI cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.(AP)

Babar has failed to score a century in the last 19 innings in ODIs. The last time he breached the triple-figure mark in an ODI was against non-Test-playing nation Nepal in Asia Cup 2023. However, the star batter still has strong backing from the captain and team management.

The 30-year-old faced backlash from the fans for his poor show with the bat.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips cracked a maiden century to lift New Zealand to 330-6 against Pakistan in the tri-series opener in Lahore on Saturday.

Phillips hit 106 not out from 74 balls, with seven sixes and six boundaries, after New Zealand won the toss and batted. He was ably supported by Daryl Mitchell with 81 and Kane Williamson (58).

During a press conference, Mohammad Rizwan was asked about Pakistan’s opening combination, and he responded with a clever reference to Babar Azam’s famous moniker, ‘King’.

"Iske jawaab mein woh baat ki thi na, 'King kar lega'." (The answer is, there was a line 'King will do it'.)," said Rizwan.

“Babar's place in the team will remain unaffected”

Babar, who lost his captaincy after last year's T20 World Cup, is expected to open the innings in the upcoming ICC mega event as Saim Ayub has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. However, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali suggested that the opening position could become an excuse for Babar if he fails to perform in the Champions Trophy.

"Babar's place in the team will remain unaffected, irrespective of his performance in the Champions Trophy. I hope Babar performs. If he performs, he will say I played for Pakistan. If he doesn't perform, he will say I was forcefully made to open," Basit said on his YouTube channel.