Babar Azam's act leaves Wasim Akram dumbstruck as Shaheen Afridi grimaces in pain after thumb nearly dislocated

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, on Sunday, turned physio for his teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi after the fast bowler nearly dislocated his thumb during the 3rd and final ODI match of the series against Australia in Perth. Babar's act left Pakistan legend Wasim Akram dumbstruck as Shaheen recovered quickly to pick two more wickets in the match. Shaheen Afridi had nearly dislocated his thumb during Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI

It happened in the 26th over of the match when Sean Abbot pulled the shorter delivery from Shaheen towards deep mid-wicket for a single. Babar, who was stationed near the boundary rope, sprinted in, collected the ball and threw it straight towards the non-striker's end. He did miss the target, but the ard flat throw on the bounce hurt Shaheen as he looked to collect the ball.

It struck Shaheen right on the edge of the thumb on the left hand as he grimaced in pain and sat right on the ground, clutching his hand. Babar ran in quickly and pulled his thumb as former Australia cricketer Brendon Julian, who was in the commentary box, said: “I reckon that's Babar and he is trying to put the dislocated thumb back.”

Akram, who was part of the panel, was rather left surprised at Babar's prompt act as he remarked: "How does Babar know how to do that?"

Within seconds the team physio arrived as Shaheen was still seen clutching his wrist in pain, and applied the pain-relief spary.

After a short delay in the game, Shaheen was back and resumed his bowling, although he did look cautious in those remaining four deliveries in the over. However, he continued his spell to pick two more wickets, in addition to his dismissal of Aaron Hardie to help Pakistan fold Australia for 140 runs.

Pakistan on verge of series win?

Naseem Shah and Shaheen both claimed three wickets apiece as an understrength Australia set Pakistan just 141 to win their one-day series at Perth Stadium. With the three-match contest locked at 1-1 and Pakistan eyeing their first ODI series win in Australia since 2002, skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and sent in the hosts.

They proved no match for a high-quality attack led by Afridi (3-32) and Shah (3-54), with support from Haris Rauf (2-24). Sean Abbott top scored with 30 before they were bundled out in the 32nd over for just 140.

Notably, Australia were without the likes of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, who have been rested ahead of the Test series against India.