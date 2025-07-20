Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs PAK live on TV and online

The stage is set for the three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Pakistan, beginning Sunday, July 20. This is the first time that Pakistan are touring Bangladesh since December 2021. Salman Ali Agha will captain Pakistan, who have once again left out Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Ahmed Daniyal and Mohammad Salman Mirza are the two uncapped players in Pakistan’s squad. BAN vs PAK, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Here are all the telecast and streaming details(BCB- X)

On the other hand, Bangladesh will be led by Litton Das. The series promises to be a cracker after Bangladesh's recent T20I series win in Sri Lanka. Pakistan dominate the head-to-head contest with their Asian opponents, winning 19 out of 22 T20Is since their first clash in September 2007 in Nairobi.

Earlier this year, Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh in a three-match home T20I series.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Towhid Hridoy.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the first T20I

When will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st T20I be played?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st T20I will be played on Sunday, July 20. The contest will begin at 5:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled to take place at 5 PM IST.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st T20I take place?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st T20I will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Which channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st T20I?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st T20I will not be telecast live on any channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st T20I?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.