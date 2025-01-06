Menu Explore
BBL: After being dropped from final BGT Test, Mitchell Marsh named in Perth Scorchers squad

ANI |
Jan 06, 2025 02:14 PM IST

Australia T20I captain Mitchell Marsh is set to play his first Big Bash League (BBL) match in almost three years after being named in the Perth Scorchers squad to face Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday.

The experienced all-rounder made his last appearance for the Scorchers in their BBL 11 final victory over Sydney Sixers. Marsh was a part of Australia's recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy-winning squad. He played four Tests but got dropped from the final match in Sydney.

The experienced all-rounder made his last appearance for the Scorchers in their BBL 11 final victory over Sydney Sixers. Marsh was a part of Australia's recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy-winning squad. He played four Tests but got dropped from the final match in Sydney.

Marsh is the second-highest all-time run-scorer for Perth Scorchers with a whopping tally of 1,904 runs. His figures are only bettered by skipper Ashton Turner's tally of 2,178 runs. With Marsh back into the mix, he will provide additional firepower to the franchise's top order alongside Finn Allen and young Cooper Connolly.

Along with Marsh, experienced quick Jhye Richardson is also returning to the Scorchers squad. He missed three of their last four matches after being involved in Australia's squad for the fourth and the fifth Test.

Richardson has been exceptional with the ball in the three games that he has played for the franchise this season. He bagged six wickets to his name at an average of 13.5 while operating at a sublime economy rate of 6.75.

"If anything, hopefully would free Mitch up. International cricket is such high pressure and Test cricket and an Indian series just adds to that. We'd love to have him back in orange and see if he can smack a few balls around here," Perth coach Adam Voges said recently, as quoted from cricket.com.au.

Spinner Ashton Agar has also been included in the Scorchers squad as he continues his recovery from back spasms. The injury forced him out of their last BBL match against Sydney Thunder.

Perth Scorchers squad for Melbourne Renegades: Ashton Turner , Ashton Agar, Finn Allen , Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matt Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye

Ins: Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson. Outs: Matthew Hurst , Bryce Jackson.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

