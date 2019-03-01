BCCI, cricketers pay tribute to IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman upon return

The BCCI on Friday put out a picture of the Indian Team’s jersey bearing IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s name and number 1 on it as a tribute after his return to the country from Pakistan.

Varthaman returned home from Pakistan on Friday to a hero’s welcome, two days after he was captured following a dogfight when his MiG 21 was shot down.

Pakistani officials handed over Varthaman to Indian officials, including from the IAF, at the Attari-Wagah Border late Friday.

“#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan You rule the skies and you rule our hearts. Your courage and dignity will inspire generations to come #TeamIndia,” BCCI wrote in its twitter handle along with the picture.

Sports persons, including top former and current cricketers, also took to twitter to welcome Varthaman.

A hero is more than just four letters. Through his courage, selflessness and perseverance, OUR HERO teaches us to have faith in ourselves.#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan



“A hero is more than just four letters. Through his courage, selflessness and perseverance, OUR HERO teaches us to have faith in ourselves. #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan,” batting legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote in his page.

India skipper Virat Kohli also shared a picture of the Indian hero in his social media account.

“Real Hero. I bow down to you. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also posted a sketch of Varthaman on his twitter handle.

“How proud we are to have you ! Bow down to your skills and even more your grit and courage #WelcomeBackAbhinandan . We love you and are filled with pride because of you. #WeAreSupposedToTellYouThis,” he wrote along with the picture.

