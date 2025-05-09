BCCI gets game-changing proposal to continue with IPL from Michael Vaughan after tournament suspension

As things currently stand, the IPL 2025 is suspended, and although the BCCI has clarified that the decision has been taken only for a week, the tournament's future hangs in the balance in the ongoing season. With tensions between India and Pakistan flaring, it may take some time for things to return to normalcy, and until then, you can kiss the IPL goodbye. Of course, with the Asia Cup no longer taking place, the September window is slightly more vacant than the rest of the dates. The Indian Premier League can certainly be slotted in that time frame, but with 16 matches left and six teams still in contention for the Playoffs, the thing they call momentum would be lost. Will the BCCI listen to Michael Vaughan's IPL proposal?(AFP)

Hence, the need of the hour, at least from the BCCI's point of view, is to get the IPL back and running, given things calm down obviously. And for that, former England captain Michael Vaughan has come up with a game-changing solution that can help both the board and Indian players. The IPL has, over the years, due to various reasons, been played outside of India. South Africa in 2009, one-half of the 2014 season in the UAE and again in 2020 and the second half of the 2021 edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Vaughan suggests the BCCI could complete the IPL in England, an idea that seems feasible given Indian cricket's future tour.

"I wonder if it's possible to finish the IPL in the UK. We have all the venues, and the Indian players can then stay on for the Test series. Just a thought?" Vaughan posted on X.

Is IPL in England doable?

If the BCCI deems it feasible, the prospect is exciting. India is set to tour England for a five-match Test series starting June 20, with Headingley’s Leeds Cricket Ground hosting the opener. The Test squad will be finalised in the coming week, and the selected players will depart for the United Kingdom soon after. Should the IPL resume in England, it would not only secure venues but also allow players to acclimatise to local conditions. While white-ball and red-ball cricket differ significantly, the lack of time for practice matches – barring a single intra-squad game – makes this an unexpected advantage for Indian cricket.

As Vaughan aptly noted, England boasts an abundance of stadium options, with 20 international venues having hosted the NatWest T20 Blast and The Hundred. After India, it’s the only country with such distinguished, high-quality cricket stadiums. Given this, if the BCCI and ECB collaborate, managing 16 league matches, four playoffs, and the final should be well within reach.

India have not won a Test series in England since 2007, when Rahul Dravid was captain. India have since embarked on four different tours of England, only to return empty-handed. Under MS Dhoni, the team was whitewashed 0-4 in 2011 and lost 1-3 in 2014. Virat Kohli's unit suffered the same fate in 2018. However, in 2021, India gave England a run for their money and were up 2-1 when the fifth and final Test at Manchester was postponed indefinitely. The game was rescheduled to Edgbaston the following year, which India lost, allowing England to end the five-match affair 2-2.