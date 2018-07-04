BCCI issues strict advisory to increase transparency in state T20 franchise leagues

With a view to bring transparency in the conduct of state-run T20 leagues, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a 10-point advisory to its affiliated units.

The advisory mentions the period during which the state associations can organise a league, besides giving clear instructions on players’ participation, support staff, structure and frequency of these events.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the guidelines were sent to all the state units via an advisory note after getting it approved from the Committee of Administrators (CoA). The BCCI has resorted to this move to rule out any possibility of corruption in the state leagues, it is learnt.

The advisory, which spells out various anti-corruption measures and operational procedures, bars participation of outstation players and support staff in state leagues. This probably implies that coaches, umpires and match referees for the tournament should also be from the home state.

While no existing leagues allow outstation players’ participation in the league, the support staff clause was probably added as the Tamil Nadu Premier League featured teams having support staff from outside the state.

WINDOW OF LEAGUE

The advisory note also lays down a specific period for the conduct of state leagues. From now on, state associations can’t ‘conduct tournaments during the IPL and/or 15 days before or after the IPL and/or during 15th September to end of February every year’.

Considering that the IPL is staged generally in the month and April and May, this means that the state associations are left with only a period of about two to three weeks at the start of March, and another window of about three months from mid-June till September 14 to conduct their events.

In addition to it, state units are also barred from staging inter-state tournaments which only the BCCI can.

ANTI-CORRUPTION GUIDELINES

According to the note, BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) will keep an eye on state-run tournaments. The ACU will nominate and appoint two Anti-Corruption Officials (ACOs) for each tournament, and if required it can appoint additional persons. The ACOs will have the right to inquire and take statements from team officials, players, support staff and match officials under the provision of the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Code.

Among other anti-corruption measures feature mandatory installation of CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA). The recording from the moment of first arrival into the PMOA until the match has to be provided to the ACU officials immediately after the match.

It also mentions that no team owners or their kin will be provided with PMOA accreditation in the roles of mentor, selector, etc.

Players and officials will also have to disclose all particulars of any gifts received, whose value is more than INR 30,000, the guidelines state.

APPROVAL OF THE LEAGUE

State associations from now onwards would be required to submit an application for approval of a league at least 45 days before the start of the tournament. Even those associations, who have been staging a league for years, will have to go through the same procedure every year.

The application should carry details of the committees responsible for administering the tournament, logistics for teams from training venues to accommodation, and a full list of players in the draft along with all support staff, mentors, icons, team owners and officials, and sponsors, the note states.

At present, a number of domestic leagues are staged every year in country. Prominent among them are Karnataka Premier League (KPL), Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), T20 Mumbai League (which was organised for the first time this year).