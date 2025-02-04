Menu Explore
BCCI silently removes Jasprit Bumrah from India’s ODI squad against England as suspense around India pacer builds

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 04, 2025 06:55 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah will play no part in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. 

Jasprit Bumrah will play no part in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England as the suspense around his fitness continues to grow. The India speedster went down with back spasms during the Sydney Test against Australia. However, he was named in India's squad for the three ODIs and the Champions Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah will play no part in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. (Getty)
Jasprit Bumrah will play no part in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. (Getty)

When the squad was announced, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said management expected him to be fit for the third and final ODI against England. However, on Tuesday evening, the BCCI silently removed the pacer's name from the squad as the addition of Varun Chakravarthy was announced.

The board has not given any update regarding Bumrah's injury or his absence from the squad for the ODIs against England. Still, his name not being there definitely raises eyebrows and is a cause of concern, considering the Champions Trophy is just two weeks away.

According to a Times of India report, Jasprit Bumrah has already reached the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will stay in Bengaluru for a few days. He will only make a comeback once he gets the clearance from the physios at the NCA.

What did Ajit Agarkar say?

Earlier in January, during the Champions Trophy squad announcement, Agarkar did not give a clear answer regarding Bumrah's injury but revealed that the pacer was asked to "off-load for five weeks".

"Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team. We'll probably find out a bit more around that time, what exactly, and with regards to what his medical condition is, I'm sure BCCI might just put something out, from the physio itself," Agarkar had said.

For the uninitiated, all teams can change their provisional squads for the Champions Trophy by February 11. The Indian management now has eight days to make a final call on Bumrah's participation in the eight-team tournament.

India's squad for the ODI series against England: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

