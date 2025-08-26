BCCI warned about Jasprit Bumrah's fitness ahead of Asia Cup: ‘Injuries are inevitable. Similar to how Wasim Akram…’

Former Sri Lanka pacer Farveez Maharoof heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, calling him the best in the business. He pointed out how Bumrah has added new skills to his game, evolving into a far more complete bowler than when he first started. With his consistent performances over the last few years, Bumrah has often been regarded as the best all-format bowler of the modern era. The premier pacer has proven himself in the big tournaments against top-quality opponents, establishing himself as one of the very best. Bumrah was instrumental in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup victory and has now been named in the squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. It will mark his first appearance in the T20I side since that title win, with the selectors having kept him out of the format over the past year to manage his workload. Jasprit Bumrah will return to action in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.(PTI)

Maharoof hailed Bumrah’s evolution, recalling his early days and highlighting how the Indian spearhead has added new variations, making him one of the toughest bowlers in the world to face across formats. He even compared Bumrah’s presence in today’s game to the aura that Wasim Akram carried during his prime.

“I think his action (on what makes him effective) and ability now. I remember when I played against Jasprit in the Champions League, around 2013 or 2014. What I remember of him then and what I see now is a big difference. Gone are the days when he was, for example, just an inswing bowler to right-handers. Nowadays, he has developed an effective outswing as well. If you ask 90% of the batters around the world, apart from India, who the most difficult bowler to face in any form of the game is, they say Jasprit Bumrah. That’s similar to how Wasim Akram was seen in his prime,” Maharoof told India Today.

The Sri Lankan pacer also emphasised on Bumrah's recent injury crisis, which has forced the BCCI to take special care of his workload. However, Bumrah’s workload management during the recently concluded England series drew criticism from some former cricketers, as the spearhead sat out two of the Tests.

Meanwhile, Maharoof called Bumrah a one-of-a-kind player and told BCCI to continue managing his workload to prolong his career.

“He has done wonderfully well, but unfortunately, he keeps getting injured because of his back issues. Being a fast bowler myself, I understand what he is going through. It’s important for him as well as the BCCI to manage his workload carefully going forward because Jasprit Bumrah is one of a kind. Players like him don’t come into the system very often, so when he’s there, it’s crucial to maximise his international career. People have to understand that every time a fast bowler delivers a ball, more than three times their body weight goes through their body. This puts immense stress on the back, knees, ankles - everything,” he said.

"Hope Jasprit Bumrah is well looked after"

Maharoof reflected on the physical demands of fast bowling while speaking about Bumrah, stressing that even the fittest bowlers are vulnerable to injuries. He recalled Bumrah’s tireless effort in Australia, urged careful workload management, and expressed hope that India’s pace spearhead continues to shine at the highest level.

“It’s a day-to-day struggle that every fast bowler faces. When you do this repeatedly over a long period, it takes a toll. For example, Jasprit played all five Tests in Australia and bowled tirelessly for many overs. That’s the after-effect that contributed to his injury in Sydney. No matter how much fitness training you do, or how fit you are, injuries are inevitable because fast bowling is the hardest job in cricket. As a fan of Jasprit Bumrah, I just hope he keeps improving, continues to wear the national jersey, and maintains his hunger to play lots of cricket, which is a very good sign. I also hope he is well looked after, especially when it comes to managing his workload,” Maharoof concluded.