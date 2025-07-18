BCCI's wealth hits jaw-dropping levels: earns INR 1000 crore every year in interest alone, sits on 30,000 crore reserves

There’s no longer a debate that the BCCI isn’t just the wealthiest cricket board, it is arguably the most powerful national institution in the global cricketing economy. Backed by an unmatched domestic product in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the board has consistently outpaced its counterparts in commercial value, media deals, and sponsorships. The IPL’s valuation alone dwarfs entire national cricketing ecosystems, and in FY 2023–24, it once again proved why. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny(AFP)

The BCCI has reported a record income of INR 9,741.7 crore for the financial year, with the IPL accounting for INR 5,761 crore, nearly 60% of the board’s total earnings. These figures, shared by Rediffusion, only reinforce how central the IPL has become to the BCCI’s financial model.

“BCCI in 2007 discovered a golden goose, the IPL, which is now a 100 per cent part of the BCCI. The tournament is the best, and media rights are constantly going up. IPL also ensures that players from the Ranji Trophy level get a playing field. IPL will continue to churn out profitability as it grows further,” said Lloyd Mathias, business strategist and independent director, to The Hindu Business Line.

Beyond the IPL, the board also earned INR 361 crore from non-IPL media rights, while newer properties like the Women’s Premier League and international rights packages continue to add layers of stability and growth. The sheer volume of BCCI’s reserves, now close to INR 30,000 crore, offers further insulation, with annual interest earnings alone bringing in about INR 1000 crore.

“BCCI has immense potential to commercialise traditional formats like Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, or CK Nayudu Trophy to shore up non-IPL revenues. Moreover, the board has close to INR 30,000 crore in reserves, which brings in about INR 1,000 crore a year in interest alone. These revenues aren't just sustainable, they are poised to grow 10–12 per cent annually, thanks to expanding sponsorships, media deals, and matchday earnings,” said Sandeep Goyal, Chief of Rediffusion.

'ICC depends on BCCI'

Globally, too, the board’s financial muscle casts a long shadow. “ICC depends on BCCI for the bulk of its funding. ICC is not driving revenue as it should,” said Ajimon Francis, Managing Director at Brand Finance India.

Despite temporary disruptions like the one during this IPL when military escalations at the India-Pakistan border suspended the tournament mid-way, the IPL’s dominance remains untouched.