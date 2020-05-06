e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Ben Stokes completes first half-marathon to raise funds for NHS

Ben Stokes completes first half-marathon to raise funds for NHS

Stokes on Tuesday completed the run in one hour and 39 minutes and will donate the money raised to NHS Charities Together and national children’s cricket charity Chance to Shine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: May 06, 2020 12:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
File image of Ben Stokes.
File image of Ben Stokes.(REUTERS)
         

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has run his first-ever half marathon to raise money for Britain’s National Health Service amid the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed more than 30,000 lives in the UK. Stokes on Tuesday completed the run in one hour and 39 minutes and will donate the money raised to NHS Charities Together and national children’s cricket charity Chance to Shine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The England all-rounder completed the run near his home in the North-East of England.

Also read: Gone to a better place: Virat Kohli mourns death of pet dog Bruno

In a video posted on social media, he also urged fans to donate to a fundraising page set up by three amateur cricketers who ran full marathons in their back garden. “That was so hard! Please donate if you can, it’s all for a great cause,” said the 28-year-old. Earlier, Chief Executive at Chance to Shine Laura Cordingley had said: “For Ben to see their efforts and decide to support them is really amazing.”

“I’m sure he could have raised a huge amount in his own name but to get behind their fundraising page is a really amazing gesture,” she added.

All cricketing activities remain suspended in England till July 1 due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
After Covid-19, US now battles murder hornets which threaten humans too
After Covid-19, US now battles murder hornets which threaten humans too
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news