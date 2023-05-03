‘Best knuckleball wicket I’ve ever seen’: Dale Steyn on Ishan Sharma's cracker to Vijay Shankar in GT vs DC in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the table toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) by defending a small score of 130 runs in an IPL 2023 clash at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. At 23/5 after Mohammed Shami's outstanding opening spell, it seemed like the game was done and dusted but the likes of Axar Patel, Aman Khan, who hit his maiden T20 half-century, and Ripal Patel helped the visitors to get to a decent score. But it was the all-round bowling display that helped the Capitals clinch the much-needed two points. Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma (L) celebrates with his teammate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 2, 2023. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)(AFP)

Having only 130 to play with against the defending champions Gujarat Titans, the Delhi Capitals needed early wickets to push the game in their favour. And wickets they got as Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed struck in the powerplay to reduce the hosts to 26/3 after five overs.

The last of the three dismissals was due to a peach of a knuckleball from Ishant Sharma. The veteran came over the wicket to right-handed Vijay Shankar, who was completely bamboozled. Looking for a flick, Shankar missed the ball altogether as the ball crashed into the middle and off stump.

While many reckoned that it was the ball of the season, former South Africa pacer and current Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling coach, Dale Steyn couldn't stop praising it. Steyn wrote on his Twitter handle, "Okay, Ishant just bowled the best knuckleball wicket I’ve ever seen!"

Ishant saved the best for the last as he defended 11 runs in the final over against an on-song Rahul Tewatia, who had just hit three back-to-back sixes off Anirch Nortje in the last over and a set Hardik Pandya. Ishant gave away just three runs off the first two deliveries before dismissing Tewatia off a slower ball. The Capitals won by 5 runs in the end and are still alive in the competition as far as their playoff chances are concerned.

Ishant has picked up six wickets in four games at an economy of six so far this season.

