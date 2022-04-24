‘It'll be between him and Jos’: Shastri names promising Indian talent as biggest threat for Buttler in Orange Cap race

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler has been in a league of his own in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Leading the Orange Cap race, the 31-year-old has accumulated 491 runs from seven outings at an average of 81.83. He has so far hit three centuries and two half-centuries.

As Buttler continues to dictate the show, former India coach Ravi Shastri has picked KL Rahul to challenge the English cricketer for the Orange Cap. The former all-rounder feels the added responsibility of leading the side is bringing the best out of Rahul.

"He's got a solid all-round game, the technique is good he's got all the shots, great temperament, and good presence of mind. With the responsibility of leading a new franchise is getting the best out of him."

"You asked me at the start of the season, Orange Cap, I said KL Rahul because the openers have the best chance. So, it will be between him and (Jos) Buttler. If you are an opening batsman who's firing then your franchise is going to do well in the IPL because those are not the players at the back who come and do the damage. If you get an opener who's firing then it's half the job done already," Shastri was quoted as saying by ANI in their report.

The Lucknow Super Giants skipper has been impressive and stands as the top 3 contender for the Orange Cap. Batting at a strike-rate of 141.71, he has scored 265 runs from seven outings.

He will look to make his case stronger when his side lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the IPL clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.