Home / Cricket / ‘Bowlers be prepared for a long workout’: BCCI sends a message with Cheteshwar Pujara’s net session video

‘Bowlers be prepared for a long workout’: BCCI sends a message with Cheteshwar Pujara’s net session video

Cheteshwar Pujara was seen batting against Navdeep Saini,Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami. He looked quite comfortable while defending the back of length deliveries off the India seamers and also shouldered his arms to the ones which were pitched outside the off stump.

cricket Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 17:38 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara of India
Cheteshwar Pujara of India (Getty Images)
         

Australia’s nemesis and one of the main reasons behind India’s historic first-ever Test series win on Australian soil the last time they toured in 2018-19, Cheteshwar Pujara, set the ball rolling for the upcoming four-match Test series between the two sides by hitting the nets on Thursday.

The BCCI shared glimpses of Pujara batting session on its social media handles with the caption: “The wait is over @cheteshwar1 is back in the nets and is back to doing what he loves the most. Bowlers be prepared for a long workout.”

 

India’s Test No.3 was seen batting against Navdeep Saini,Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami. He looked quite comfortable while defending the back of length deliveries off the India seamers and also shouldered his arms to the ones which were pitched outside the off stump.

Pujara scored 523 runs in four Tests with three centuries the last time India went to Australia. The right-hander has plans to repeat the same but he would like to keep the cards close to his chest.

Also Read | ‘Australia will have this in mind’: Raja explains what makes India a threat

“The technical aspect is something that I can’t discuss. I prefer not talking about it. It’s a strategic thing which can’t be divulged.

“Even during the last tour, my preparation was good, I am confident that I am able to repeat the same preparation before this series also. I always try and add a few more things in my game, which will help me get better,” he said.

Pujara’s role in the Indian batting line-up will become more crucial as captain Virat Kohli won’t be there in the last three Tests. Kohli will fly back to India to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of his first child after the first Test - which is a day-night affair - in Adelaide ends.

India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin from November 27 in Sydney. The Test series will commence with the first-ever day-night affair between the two sides on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.

