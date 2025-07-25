'Bring Virat Kohli mentality or this series is gone': Shubman Gill handed ruthless ultimatum by England great

England’s charge at Old Trafford has left India with no room to breathe, let alone slip. At 2-1 down in the five-match series and staring at a potential first-innings deficit, the visitors head into Day 3 knowing it could shape the fate of their entire campaign. With England closing out Day 2 on a dominant 225/2 in just 46 overs, former England captain Michael Vaughan didn’t mince his words. London: India's captain Shubman Gill during India vs England Test series(PTI)

“If England have a great day on Day 3, that's the series done and dusted,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz, framing the occasion as a make-or-break moment for Shubman Gill’s young leadership.

“India and Shubman have to arrive with that Virat mentality, ‘We have to win Day 3’. They have to win tomorrow. If they win tomorrow, this game is alive, and India can win this Test match. If they lose Day 3, this series is gone for them.”

Vaughan’s blunt assessment came at the end of a frustrating day for the visitors. Despite posting 358 in the first innings, anchored by Rishabh Pant’s defiant fifty on one leg, India’s bowlers struggled to make an impression. Ben Duckett’s 94 and Zak Crawley’s 84 set the tone, with both openers finding gaps at will and racing to a 166-run opening stand. India looked off-colour, failing to build pressure or capitalise on conditions that had helped Ben Stokes pick up five wickets earlier in the day.

A poor bowling performance

Anshul Kamboj, playing his debut Test, was erratic in his early spell. Jasprit Bumrah, expected to lead the attack, went wicketless despite the new ball and failed to trouble the England top order with his usual menace. Questions were raised about field placements, bowling choices, and the team’s overall intent, all of which added to the sense that England was running away with the game.

That’s exactly why Vaughan’s words sting with urgency. With the series slipping fast, Day 3 will determine whether India can still mount a fight or fade into another overseas disappointment. Gill’s captaincy, already under the microscope after tactical missteps during the Lord's Test and on Day 2, now faces its biggest test. England resume Day 2 with their premier batter, Joe Root, playing alongside Ollie Pope.